Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Use Same Camera System on Galaxy S21 Ultra
If the new rumour about Galaxy S22 Ultra is accurate, it is clear that Samsung slowly wants to strengthen its mid-budget and foldable offerings to compete against Chinese brands, like Xiaomi.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series early next year, but we haven’t heard many speculations about the next-gen S-series phones. A new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series would include the top-tier model Galaxy S22 Ultra similar to the existing Galaxy S-series phones. The top-in-line phone is said to carry the same camera hardware that comes with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to a new report from GalaxyClub, the Samsung S22 Ultra and could end up re-using the hardware from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, that is, a 108-megapixel primary camera, backed by a 10-megapixel periscope with 10x zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The report comes weeks after another report claimed (via tipster @FrontTron) suggested that Samsung might be tweaking the camera system of its flagship smartphone series. It was added that the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 might come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. Interestingly, Samsung used the same camera system (12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera) on both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21.

If the new rumour is accurate, it is clear that Samsung slowly wants to strengthen its mid-budget and foldable offerings to compete against Chinese brands, like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo. On the other hand, the company may shift focus from Galaxy S-series to its ultra-premium Galaxy Z phones. Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung is not planning to launch a new Galaxy Note device at least this year. The company has also brought support for SPen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, further triggering speculations on the Galaxy Note series’ swamsong.

first published:August 20, 2021, 16:46 IST