Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Which Early 2022 Flagship Will You Pick?

Motorola earlier this week launched its latest Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone that comes as the company’s flagship offering. The Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and has a 144Hz display. The smartphone has been launched in India as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 (vanilla), if we go by the specifications, but it costs significantly less than the Galaxy S22. With that in mind, let us take a look at how the two early 2022 flagships compare against each other, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at a price of Rs 72,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 76,999 in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will go on sale in India starting March. The Moto Edge 30 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the smartphone will go on sale in India on March 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro packs Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 4,800mAh battery on the smartphone that supports 68W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Camera

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 114 FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Up front, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 60-megapixel front shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel Telephoto shooter. Up front, there is a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

