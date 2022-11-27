Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Feature iPhone-Like Satellite Connectivity In 2023

Apple has introduced satellite connectivity with its iPhone this year and it seems Samsung will probably be one of the first from the list to follow the ranks and could offer the feature on its next flagship phone.

Satellite connectivity works in an open area, where cell networks are unable to reach. Samsung claims it has been working on the technology for a few years, and in 2023, we might get more details about its journey when the new Galaxy S23 series makes its official bow, somewhere around February.

Earlier reports have suggested that unlike Apple, Samsung could rely on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service to power the feature. But now, The Elec says that the South Korean giant could rely on Iridium for the technology.

Samsung also is planning to expand the use case of satellite connectivity, going beyond what the iPhone 14 series gives. It wants to build the technology to be capable enough of sending low-bit messages and images at hundreds of kbps, which is achievable when the data bandwidth and the network is not very heavy.

But the bigger question is, will Samsung also cater to this feature on all its Galaxy S23 models, or will it keep it exclusive to the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra variant. Either way, it seems Apple’s announcement of the feature has triggered the industry into action, with the likes of Huawei and Samsung now entering the fray, and Google also expected to join the ranks with its rumoured Pixel 8 series next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be fully powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company is going to offer the Exynos variants in a few markets. It is also expected to use a 200-megapixel rear camera and tweak the design of the devices to meet the industry standards. Samsung could also start having varied features for its vanilla Galaxy S23 model and the higher variants.

Read all the Latest Tech News here