Samsung Galaxy S23 Series India Launch Today: Price, Specs & More - What To Expect At Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is ready to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on Wednesday (today) at 11:30 pm IST. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube.

The brand will launch the latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones and Galaxy Book 3 lineup in India and global markets on Wednesday. Like predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The new Samsung phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as per reports, and also introduce the new 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. The phones will be going up against the best in the business and we are eager to see them in flesh. The Galaxy S23 line-up will be offered in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Pricing

A new leak from MySmartPrice revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India will start from Rs 79,999 and go up to Rs 83,999 for the top-end model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India will start from Rs 89,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India will start from Rs 1,14,999.

Previous reports also claimed that the Galaxy S23 will arrive in two configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will come in – 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB variants. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications

According to The Verge, the first two models will have similar designs and specifications, and the third will be more visually distinct with at least one significant unique feature. The main camera of the S23 Ultra is likely to have a high-resolution 200MP main sensor, which is almost double the 108-megapixel sensor featured in last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Alongside the 200MP sensor, rumours suggest that the S23 Ultra is likely to have three additional cameras, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and 10-megapixel telephoto with a 10x optical zoom.

However, S23 and S23 Plus are expected to feature triple-camera systems consisting of 50MP main sensors, 12MP ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephotos. While the Galaxy S23 is likely to come with a 6.1-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED display, the S23 Plus is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, and S23 Ultra might have a 6.8-inch display.

The tech giant is also expected to announce a new laptop lineup, Galaxy Book 3, alongside the S23 series. All the laptops in the new lineup are likely to come with a 16-inch 1800p OLED display, an Intel i9-13900H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4070 discrete GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and might be compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

Read all the Latest Tech News here