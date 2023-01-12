Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch On February 1: Pre-Bookings Now Live in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch: The South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday announced that consumers in India can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones. The brand recently confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Booking In India

As per the brand, pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone. They can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon website and leading retail outlets across India.

Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get a pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, they need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube on February 1 at 11:30 pm in India.

Like predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In terms of specifications, the top-end variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have a 200MP camera. Also, all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

As per reports, there will be a major focus on the camera experience with the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the biggest upgrades. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display, 256 internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

