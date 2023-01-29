Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: One UI 5.1 Key Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch Event On Feb 1

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch: The South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event next week. On February 1, Samsung’s next-gen flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be launched. It is expected that the upcoming devices will run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Ahead of the official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series next week, One UI 5.1 key features have been leaked.

According to the One UI 5.1 changelog leaked by German publication WinFuture, One UI 5.1 will bring improved stock apps, family sharing albums in the Gallery app, easier access to the Expert RAW camera app, better AR Emojis and AR Zone, a new battery widget among others, SamMobile reported.

SamsungOne UI 5.1 Features (Expected)

Camera: The upcoming custom Android skin is expected to add two big changes to the camera apps. Users will be able to change the hue of the selfie camera with the Effects button on the side of the screen.

Quick access to Expert RAW: The Expert RAW app allows you to capture high-quality images without any processing or compression, which is perfect for those who want to edit their photos later. Accessing Expert RAW is now easier from the Advanced menu.

Gallery: With Shared Family Album, sharing photos with your family is easier than ever. Gallery recommends adding photos to your shared family album by recognizing your family members’ faces. You also get 5GB of storage per family member (up to 6 people).

Improved handling: Processing automatically removes shadows and reflections to make your photos look great. You can also recreate GIFs for better resolution and clarity.

New battery widget: With the new battery widget you can check the battery level of your Galaxy devices. Right from the home screen, you can see how much battery your smartphone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and other supported devices have left.

Intuitive weather widget: The new illustration style and a summary of the current weather conditions make it easy to know the weather information, whether it’s sunny, cloudy, raining, or snowing.

Convenient information display: If you swipe up when viewing a picture or video in your gallery, you can see at a glance when and where the picture was taken, on which device, where it’s stored, and more.

Choose a location to save screenshots: Now, you can save screenshots and screen recordings in a folder of your choice by setting it up in the advanced features.

