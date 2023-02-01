Samsung is ready to bring its high-end Galaxy S23 series handsets in India and globally at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1 with the sale of the devices expected later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco. This is going to be the first in-person Unpacked event in three years.

As the tradition goes, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones will be going up against the fellow flagship peers such as the iPhone 15 series and the Pixel 8 lineup later Read More