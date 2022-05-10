Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Pack A 200MP Main Camera Next Year

Samsung started work on its in-house 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 camera last year, and reports suggest it could be introduced with the next Samsung Galaxy Ultra device in the market for buyers.

The same report says that Samsung is going to use all of its divisions to make the camera sensor, out of which 70 per cent of the workload will be handled by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and the rest to be manufactured by Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has been looking to push the envelope in the imaging department and a 200-megapixel sensor is a good way to show its ambition. However, as we’ve said before, more megapixels don’t always translate into better quality, so we are hoping Samsung has found the right formula to let the camera do its talking.

We don’t know much about the capability of this 200-megapixel camera, and how the company plans to complement the main sensor with other units on board.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be part of the Galaxy S23 series in 2023, and since the Note series has been shelved, the company has got more impetus to throw the kitchen sink at its most-premium smartphone for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra this year became the first in the S series to support the popular S Pen which helped Samsung differentiate between the current lineup and the Note series. Now its focus is divided between the S series, offering an Ultra variant, and then diversifying into the foldable with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices in the market.

While the company is a core part of the premium segment, somehow it has stayed away from the fast charging race with Chinese brands. Even the phones from Samsung that cost well over a lakh come with 45W charging speed at best.

At the other end, you have the likes of Xiaomi giving you 120W fast charging, and Realme coming with 150W fast charging speeds for their mid-range performance devices.

