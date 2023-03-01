Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gaming Review: The Ultimate Android Phone For Gamers

Mobile gaming is booming in India, thanks to popular games like FreeFire, PUBG and Genshin Impact. These games have also propelled Indian gaming creators to new heights of fame and success. But how do these games perform on the latest Android flagship from Samsung—the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gaming Review Video

In this review, I will test the gaming capabilities of this device and see if it lives up to Samsung’s promises of solid gaming performance. Is the Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying for mobile gamers? Let’s find out.

Hardware Is King

The Galaxy S23 Ultra excels in three key hardware features that are crucial for any portable gaming device—the screen, the SoC, and the speakers. Let me explain why.

First, the screen. The S23 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 240hz touch sampling rate. This means you can enjoy smooth and responsive gaming experiences on a stunning display that can handle any lighting condition with its superbright 1750 nits of peak brightness. Compared to traditional handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch Lite, the S23 Ultra’s screen is far superior.

Second, the SoC. The S23 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy, which is a fine-tuned version of the 8 Gen 2 that comes with a higher clock speed. This translates to impressive performance in games like Apex Legends, COD Mobile, Diablo Immortal and more. I tested Apex Legends on the highest possible graphical settings and got a consistent 60fps with minimal frame drops.

Third, the speakers. The S23 Ultra has some of the best speakers I’ve heard on a phone for gaming. The sound quality is clear and balanced, with crisp footsteps, explosions and dialogue. You can easily immerse yourself in the game world without headphones if you want to.

In conclusion, the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers on its promises of solid performance for mobile gaming. It’s one of the best devices you can buy if you’re serious about gaming on your phone.

Benchmarks Don’t Prove Anything but the Galaxy S23 Ultra Excels Here

Now that we have discussed the hardware features of the S23 Ultra, let’s move on to synthetic benchmarks. I should warn you that I don’t put much stock in benchmark scores, as they can be misleading and distract you from the real-world performance of the device. But for those of you who are curious, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1530 for single core and 4643 in the multi-core test in Geekbench. The S23 Ultra shows a significant improvement from last year’s S22 Ultra, which had thermal issues that caused thermal throttling. This is no longer a problem with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy, which has solved most of the thermal issues. I will explain more about this later.

Performance: Apex Legends, GTA Vice City, Genshin Impact and More

So, how does the Galaxy S23 Ultra handle graphically intensive titles like Apex Legends Mobile or Genshin Impact? Well, it depends. To test out the real-world performance, I played Apex Legends Mobile for 40 minutes straight—around 3 games—under bright studio light, without any external cooling. The S23 Ultra performed flawlessly and maintained a constant 60fps with minimal frame drops. The only time I noticed some drops was when there was a lot of gunfire at once—but that was hardly noticeable.

Thermals Done Right

You might wonder—does it get hot? The answer is yes! It does get warm to touch after sustained workloads, but that’s normal for an SoC like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It’s not unbearably hot or uncomfortable. Compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is a huge improvement and makes the S23 Ultra one of the best devices for gaming on Android.

The Curve Needs to Go

Like all products, the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t perfect. While the screen size offers an immersive viewing experience, the curved display and surrounding chassis can be a minor inconvenience that most people will eventually ignore. However, even with the reduced screen curvature, accidental touches can still occur, and the boxy design can be uncomfortable during prolonged use. Thankfully, investing in a good case can solve these issues.

Ideally, the next Galaxy Ultra model should do away with the sharp corners and adopt a more rounded design like the vanilla S23 models.

Verdict: The Bleeding Edge Is Nice But Is It Worth The Cost?

Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the definitive Android phone for gaming, despite its minor drawbacks, but if you are looking to save some cash and don’t want the absolute bleeding edge, other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones like the OnePlus 11 should suffice at half the price.

Read all the Latest Tech News here