Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Hint At A Similar Design To Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s next range of flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to come early next year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which has only been a part of a couple of rumours so far, will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders have been posted online, giving us one of our first look at the next generation of Samsung’s Ultra flagship smartphone. Let’s take a look.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been published by MySmartPix in partnership with noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who also goes by the name @OnLeaks. The renders include high-resolution images along with a 360-degree video, showing the smartphone’s design details. The renders show an almost identical design as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but with a few minor changes. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with an S-Pen slot, similar to its predecessor, and will retain the curved display design and the metal back finish. The display, however, does not curve as much as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks more like the Samsung Galaxy Note.

The only minor changes that we see on the renders include the smaller lenses being flushed inside the smartphone’s back panel. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, there is a curved display, but it does not curve as much as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apart from this, the design pretty much remains the same as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked on a couple of occasions earlier. The next-gen flagship from Samsung is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and may come with 25W fast charging, which will be limited only in China with 45W fast charging in other regions. Renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra come soon after we saw renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Renders of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones show a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S22 series.

