Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Vs Galaxy S23 Plus Vs Galaxy 23 Comparison: Check Specifications And Features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Vs Galaxy S23 Plus Vs Galaxy 23: After the successful launch of Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India last year, the Global technology giant Samsung on Wednesday launched its latest flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy S23 series is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

All three new phones including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra offer top-end features and specifications — a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, great display, improved battery life and more. Here is our comparison of these newly-launched premium devices from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specfications

Samsung has ditched the curved edges and the sides of the phone are straight this time. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green colour options. In terms of specifications, this top-end variant of the S23 series comes with four storage and memory options — 12GB + 1TB, 12GB+ 512GB, 12GB + 256GBand 8GB + 256GB. The S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Other features include a Vision booster and Enhanced comfort mode. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad camera setup, consisting of a 200MP wide camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto camera, a 10MP 10X telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The S23 Ultra also offers 100X Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. There’s fast autofocus and a Super HDR selfie camera with 60fps video recording support.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is customised for the device to offer better GPU and NPU performance. A newly designed CPU microarchitecture boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra by about 30 percent compared to the Galaxy S22 series. The device runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless Powershare.

Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the Bluetooth S-Pen, which was first introduced in the Galaxy S Series with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The bottom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a USB Type-C port, S-Pen slot, a SIM tray, and a bottom-firing speaker.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Specifications

Backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software and it has a massive 4,700mAh battery.

The S23 Plus will be available with two storage and memory options — 8GB+512GB and 8GB+256GB. In terms of camera specifications, S23 Plus comes with 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50 MP Wide Camera, and 10MP Telephoto Camera. For Video calls and selfies, the device has a 12MP Front Camera with an F2.2 aperture. The device is also coming IP68 rating, which means it can survive against dust and up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Dimensions & Weight: 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm, 196g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The GalaCy S23 flaunts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. The display also comes with features including a Vision booster and Enhanced comfort. It will be available with 8GB of RAM only in choices of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The battery capacity of the S23 is 3,900mAh smaller than S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software. The bottom of the Galaxy S23 has a USB Type-C port, a SIM tray, and a firing speaker. In terms of camera specifications, S23 and S23 Plus offer similar specs. On the rear side, there is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, and 10MP Telephoto Camera. The Galaxy S22 also sports a 12MP Front camera with F2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Dimensions & Weight: 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm, 168g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Vs Galaxy S23 Plus Vs Galaxy 23 Comparison:

Android users have high expectations from the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. All three devices — the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 come with an upgraded camera, battery, and specifications. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Samunsng S23 series is set to offer powerful performance to the users.

