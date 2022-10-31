Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP Camera Could Offer Significantly Better Low Light Shots

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arguably offers the most diverse array of cameras on an Android smartphone. Not only does it offer impeccable zoom, but it also offers a great low-light photography experience. Now, according to leaks, the next mainline Galaxy smartphone – the Galaxy S23 Ultra could offer drastic improvements in low light functionality for all camera sensors.

According to popular leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 could feature a 200-megapixel camera and he believes it is the “strongest” 200-megapixel camera yet. “It can be confirmed that S23 Ultra’s night photos are very strong and much better than S22 Ultra’s.” he added.

Also, as per Ice Universe, Samsung can could use pixel binning to offer a 50-megapixel mode for better detail compared to the 12-megapixel pixel binned photos achieved using the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel camera. However, he later stated that “the camera software does not support it, and it is under development.”

The 3x and 10x telephoto camera sensors are expected to remain the same, albeit with improvements in color and AI. He also pointed out that a 5 second exposure photo taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be much better than even a 6 second exposure from the current Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is going to be “not only brighter, but also significantly improved in image quality.”

With the Galaxy S23 Ultra slated to offer significant camera improvements compared to the past few generations, the likes of Google Pixels and Apple iPhones of the world are surely going to take notice.

