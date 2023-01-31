Samsung Galaxy S23, Xiaomi 13, OnePlus 11 And More: Phones Launching In February 2023

February is going to be the second month of 2023 but expect a lot of excitement for the smartphone industry as many brands are lining up their products over the next 28 days. And the lineup includes some blockbuster brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more. You also have the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) sandwiched between these launches as well, which means the mobile sector is going to have a busy few weeks. In addition to the global launches, we also have some devices coming to the Indian market in February and here are all the details about the smartphones launching in February 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung is bringing its new flagship phones to the market in February and the global event is happening on February 1 in the US. Samsung will also likely have details about the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra for the Indian market on the sidelines of the event. The new Samsung phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as per reports, and also introduce the new 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. The phones will be going up against the best in the business and we are eager to see them in flesh.

Vivo X90 Series

Vivo is upgrading its premium lineup with the new X90 series launching on February 3. The series is likely to have the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus. Vivo uses Zeiss Optics lenses for its camera tech which will be complemented with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Vivo offers its high-end phones with Origin OS in China, while other markets get it with the Funtouch OS version.

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus is another brand launching its flagship phone in the market this month. The company introduced the OnePlus 11 series in China last month, and now the phone is coming to the Indian buyers. The company has also confirmed that it will be bringing the OnePlus 11R model to the market at the launch event on February 7.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO is expanding its product lineup with the new Neo 7 5G smartphone. This device is launching on February 17 and the big highlight is the 120W charging speed that will be provided. iQOO has been a breath of fresh air and the Neo series has shown to be a competent lineup from the brand. The phone is going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset which is dubbed as a proper flagship hardware.

Xiaomi 13 Series

Xiaomi is going to bring the new flagships as well, the new Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro will be showcased, mostly likely at the MWC 2023 for the global markets. Xiaomi is also expected to launch these phones for the Indian market, which will make them the first Xiaomi phones with Leica-powered cameras in the country. Xiaomi did bring the 12 Ultra to the market but its availability was limited to China. The Xiaomi 13 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the focus on cameras means we are excited to see its quality.

Realme 10 5G

Realme launched the 10 Pro series in December and then you got the Realme 10 4G variant, and now it is time for the Realme 10 5G model in the country.

Read all the Latest Tech News here