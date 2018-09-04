South Korean phonemaker Samsung has slashed prices of few of its smartphones as reported by online retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The retailer tweeted a picture revealing the price drop and the ‘updated MOP’. The image listed smartphones that included Samsung Galaxy S8+, J8, A6 (32GB and 64GB variants) and A6 Plus.The Samsung Galaxy S8+ was first launched in India in April last year, for a price of Rs. 64,990. Later, the phone received a price cut which brought down the phone’s pricing to Rs. 58,990. This was followed by another price cut, which made the phone available for Rs. 53,990. Now the Galaxy S8+ now costs Rs. 39,990 in India with the latest price cut.The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs on a 3,500 mAH battery and sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The front camera of the Galaxy S8+ carries an 8-megapixel sensor (f/1.7) with autofocus. Other features of the device include iris scanner, facial recognition, fingerprint scanner and dust and water resistance (IP68 certification).The Galaxy A6 variants are now available for Rs 15,490, and Rs 16,990 after price cuts. The smartphone was originally launched, priced at Rs 21,990, and Rs 22,990, respectively. The Galaxy A6+, on the other hand, is available for Rs 21,990 after price cut. The Galaxy A6+ come as a ramped up version of the Galaxy A6 with better firepower and a larger display. The Galaxy A6+ features spoocta-corech FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2220x1080 pixels resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor and come with a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which will be expandable up to 400GB. The smartphone draws its juice from a 3500 mAH battery. As for its cameras, the Galaxy A6+ sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. At the front, the Galaxy A6+ will come with a 24-megapixel camera.Galaxy J8 (2018) will now cost Rs 17,990 and this was originally launched at Rs 18,990. The Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch 720p+ Super AMOLED display and offers a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear. The smartphone also has facial recognition and variable selfie flash which enables a user to adjust the exposure while taking selfies. The 16-megapixel at the back comes with an aperture setting of f/1.9 while both front and rear cameras have a single LED flash. Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB. On the battery front, the Galaxy J8 are fuelled by a 3,500mAh unit.