Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus at the End of the Road, Will Stop Receiving Crucial Updates

Samsung will reportedly stop rolling out system updates for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, which were launched way back in April 2017 with Android 7.0. According to SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant has quietly removed the two smartphones from its software update schedule, and the duo has been on a quarterly update schedule for the past year. The two phones were notable devices during their prime as they featured thin bezels, a 10nm processor, Samsung DeX, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Back in 2019, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus received the Android 9-based One UI.

The report adds that other devices in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite (aka Galaxy S Light Luxury) are still listed in Samsung’s software update schedule. The Galaxy S8 Active is said to get quarterly updates, while the Galaxy S8 Light Luxury is reportedly listed to receive biannual security updates. Over the years, Samsung has significantly improved its software rollout schedule, and the company had promised three major Android OS updates for its high-end smartphones. It had also promised to support its phones for four years by releasing security updates.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced the expansion of its Galaxy Upcycling programme to more countries last month. The programme aims to reuse old Galaxy smartphones by converting them into a variety of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The company had said that old Galaxy phones can be brought to life for miscellaneous usage via a simple software update. Samsung rolled out the beta service for Galaxy Upcycling at Home in the US, the UK and Korea. Old Galaxy phones running Android 9 and above (2018 onwards) can transform into smart home devices like a childcare monitor, a pet care solution, and other tools that meet individual lifestyle needs.

