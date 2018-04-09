Samsung Galaxy S8 'Burgundy Red' Variant Launched in India as a Limited Edition

(image: Samsung)

Samsung India today announced the launch of a new variant of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be now available in a Burgundy Red colour variant. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 49,990 from April 13 onwards at all leading retail stores. Samsung has also announced an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000 along with the smartphone. With the launch of Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy S8 will now be available in a total of four colour options, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Burgundy Red.Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED curved display. The display comes with a 1440x2960 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor. The phones come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB using external microSD card.The Galaxy smartphone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. The device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS connectivity options. The phone also come with sensors like accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, heart rate sensor and proximity sensor. Galaxy S8 supports Samsung Pay, MST and NFC connectivity.To recall, Samsung has already launched an updated version of Galaxy S8 in the form of Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device will be available in 64GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be powered by a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel” on the Galaxy S9 and S9+.There’s a dual-lens camera setup on the bigger Galaxy S9+ with a 12MP telephoto and a 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30% less noise than the older Galaxy S8.