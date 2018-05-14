English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get Another Price Cut; Starting Price Comes Down to Rs 37,990
This is the second time the Samsung flagships are experiencing a price cut.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have seen a price-cut in India. (Image: News18.com)
The previous Samsung flagship smartphones, namely the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, have again experienced a price cut in the Indian market. The Samsung smartphones which were launched at a market price of Rs 57,990 and Rs 64,900 for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ respectively, are now available at a price of Rs 37,990 and Rs 43,990 on the official website of Samsung India as well as on e-commerce website Flipkart. This is the second time that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are going through a price cut, following a previously discounted price of Rs 49,990 and Rs 53,990 respectively. The discounted price of the smartphones on Flipkart comes as a part of the ongoing Flipkart 'Big Shopping Days' sale.
In addition to the price drop on the base variants of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, the 128GB storage variant of the S8+ is also available at a reduced price of Rs 64,990, against its earlier price of Rs 70,990.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S8 | Top 5 Features
Also read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Specification
Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED curved display. The display comes with a 1440x2960 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch screen sharing similar specifications. Both the smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor. The phones come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB using external microSD card. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ features a 6GB RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy smartphones sport 12-megapixel rear cameras with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. In the front, the smartphones don 8-megapixel cameras with autofocus.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS connectivity options. The phones also come with sensors like accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, heart rate sensor and proximity sensor. Both the Galaxy smartphones support Samsung Pay, MST and NFC connectivity.
Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by 3,000 mAh and 3500 mAh battery respectively, along with wireless charging and fast-charging support.
Also Watch
In addition to the price drop on the base variants of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, the 128GB storage variant of the S8+ is also available at a reduced price of Rs 64,990, against its earlier price of Rs 70,990.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S8 | Top 5 Features
Also read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Specification
Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED curved display. The display comes with a 1440x2960 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch screen sharing similar specifications. Both the smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor. The phones come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB using external microSD card. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ features a 6GB RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy smartphones sport 12-megapixel rear cameras with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. In the front, the smartphones don 8-megapixel cameras with autofocus.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS connectivity options. The phones also come with sensors like accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, heart rate sensor and proximity sensor. Both the Galaxy smartphones support Samsung Pay, MST and NFC connectivity.
Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by 3,000 mAh and 3500 mAh battery respectively, along with wireless charging and fast-charging support.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son