Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receive a Price Cut Following Galaxy S9 Launch

The launch of Samsung Galaxy S9 has brought down the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Here are the new prices of the previous Samsung flagships.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S8+ has seen a price-cut in India. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ have received a price cut in India following the launch of Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S9. The previous flagship models are now being made available at a reduced cost as per the company's official website and even Samsung's offline retail channels. The Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB model is now priced at Rs 49,990 while the Galaxy S8+ with the same storage is priced at Rs 53,990. The 128GB model of the Galaxy S8+ is now available for purchase at Rs 64,900. Comparing these with the earlier prices, the Galaxy S8 features a near Rs 8,000 discount while the 64GB Galaxy S8+ features Rs 11,000 discount approximately. The costliest variant of the three is down by Rs 6,000.

Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED curved display. The display comes with a 1440x2960 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch screen sharing similar specifications. Both the smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor. The phones come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB using external microSD card. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ features a 6GB RAM.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Launched at Rs 13,990: Here's All You Need to Know

The Galaxy smartphones sport 12-megapixel rear cameras with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. In the front, the smartphones don 8-megapixel cameras with autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS connectivity options. The phones also come with sensors like accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, heart rate sensor and proximity sensor. Both the Galaxy smartphones support Samsung Pay, MST and NFC connectivity.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by 3,000 mAh and 3500 mAh battery respectively, along with wireless charging and fast-charging support.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
