Samsung Galaxy S8+ Receives a Price Cut of Rs 12,000; Now Available for Rs 39,990

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has received a permanent price cut of Rs 12,000. The news was first reported by a Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, who tweeted about the price cut. The new price of Rs. 39,990 for the Samsung Galaxy S8+, however, seems limited to offline markets for now. The smartphone is still being offered at Rs 51,990 on Samsung online store, and Rs 45,999 on Amazon India.The Samsung Galaxy S8+ was first launched in India in April last year, for a price of Rs. 64,990. Later, the phone received a price cut which brought down the phone’s pricing to Rs. 58,990. This was followed by another price cut, which made the phone available for Rs. 53,990. Now the Galaxy S8+ now costs Rs. 39,990 in India with the latest price cut.The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs on a 3,500 mAH battery and sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The front camera of the Galaxy S8+ carries an 8-megapixel sensor (f/1.7) with autofocus. Other features of the device include iris scanner, facial recognition, fingerprint scanner and dust and water resistance (IP68 certification).