English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Receives a Price Cut of Rs 12,000; Now Available for Rs 39,990

The new price of Rs. 39,990 for the Samsung Galaxy S8+, however, seems limited to offline markets for now.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Receives a Price Cut of Rs 12,000; Now Available for Rs 39,990
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Receives a Fresh Price Cut of Rs 12,000; Now Available for Rs 39,990
Loading...
Samsung Galaxy S8+ has received a permanent price cut of Rs 12,000. The news was first reported by a Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, who tweeted about the price cut. The new price of Rs. 39,990 for the Samsung Galaxy S8+, however, seems limited to offline markets for now. The smartphone is still being offered at Rs 51,990 on Samsung online store, and Rs 45,999 on Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ was first launched in India in April last year, for a price of Rs. 64,990. Later, the phone received a price cut which brought down the phone’s pricing to Rs. 58,990. This was followed by another price cut, which made the phone available for Rs. 53,990. Now the Galaxy S8+ now costs Rs. 39,990 in India with the latest price cut.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs on a 3,500 mAH battery and sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The front camera of the Galaxy S8+ carries an 8-megapixel sensor (f/1.7) with autofocus. Other features of the device include iris scanner, facial recognition, fingerprint scanner and dust and water resistance (IP68 certification).
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...