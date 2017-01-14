Samsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy S8 might land in India by May 2017 as Samsung would also like to get sooner, as they could never offer the 2016 flagship Galaxy Note 7 in India last year.
Samsung Galaxy S8 might land in India by May 2017. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Samsung got the smartphone enthusiasts buzzing with two new ads on YouTube recently. The ads show Samsung's brand-new AMOLED displays.
And at the end of these ads there is a mysterious smartphone that shows up. It's believed that the phone is the upcoming Smasung Galaxy S8. The phone has been much talked about in recent months and will be the first major release by the company after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The device is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress 2017 that will be held in Barcelona.
The Korean promo also suggests a high screen to body ratio and a 4K display. The promo also shows a sharp display and low power consumption.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with two different display sizes of 5-inch and 6-inch. The bigger display model is expected to be named as Galaxy S8 Plus.
The device will also retain a 3.5 mm audio jack and is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM. Rumours also suggest that there will be an 8GB RAM also on offer. Samsung might offer the device with their own Exynos processor in India as they have been doing this for the past several years.
The Galaxy S8 will also be IP68 certified - dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes. Teh device will run on Android Nougat operating system and sport a 3000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.
The camera on the Galaxy S8 will be a similar to what we saw on the Note 7. The primary camera will be 12-megapixel with phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED flash. The selfie camera will be an 8-megapixel camera.
The expected price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be Rs 64,999 in India. The device might land in India by May 2017 as Samsung would also like to get sooner, as they could never offer the 2016 flagship Galaxy Note 7 in India last year.
