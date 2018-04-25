English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9 Active Spotted: Expected Price, Specifications And More
After the Galaxy S9 Mini was reported to be under production by Samsung, new reports suggest at another variant of the Galaxy S9 and this one might just be priced close to it as well.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Soon after Samsung had announced the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ as its flagship offerings for the year 2018, reports about a 'Mini' version of the Samsung Galaxy S9 had surfaced on the Internet. While the smartphone has not been confirmed to exist in Samsung's upcoming line-up till date, fresh reports indicate towards another variant of the Galaxy S9 in production. This time, the variant spotted is being called the Galaxy S9 Active. If the reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Active will also be powered by Qualcomm's latest most powerful SoC, the Snapdragon 845, just like the Galaxy S9.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Active Specifications
As per a new screenshot that has surfaced on the Internet, the new Samsung smartphone will come with the model number SM-G893. The report mentions that the smartphone might make its appearance in the market in the Quarter 3 of 2018. As for its specifications, the Galaxy S9 Active has been reported to come with a 5.8-inch QHD+ display with 2960x1440 pixels resolution. As mentioned, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC and will carry a 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage. It will draw its juice from a 4000 mAh battery.
(Image: Reddy Tricks)
As for its camera, the Galaxy S9 Active is believed to sport a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture at the back, while at the front, it will have an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The smartphone is also expected to be a more durable and tough version of the Galaxy S9.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Active Price and Avaialability
As per the report, Samsung might launch the Galaxy S9 Active by as soon as within a few weeks from now. However, the device is expected to be available in the market in the latter half of the year. Carrying more or less the same specifications, the Galaxy S9 Active is expected to come with a price tag close to that of the Galaxy S9.
