Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus [In Pics]: Android Flagships at Their Best

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is finally here in India. Here is a look at both the flagship smartphones in all their glory.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are poised to reach the Indian market today, just weeks after their first unveiling at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Carrying the looks of their predecessors, the new Samsung flagships seem to be even more impressive in terms of firepower, thanks to the latest top-of-the-line specifications. For starters, the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 845 SoC, or more specifically for the Indian market, a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor.

While the Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy S9 offer an almost similar spec sheet, Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ carries certain spend-worthy features over the S9.

Before the company officially launches the smartphones in India, here is a look at both the Samsung flagships in all their glory.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9/ S9+ First Impressions Review: Poised to be The Best Android Phones of 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 launch, Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9 availability, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9+ price, Samsung Galaxy S9+ availability, Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications, MWC 2018X Samsung DeX Pad, Samsung DeX Pad launch, Samsung Pay, Android 8.0 Oreo (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

samsung galaxy s9 (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9 Features, Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9 First Impressions Review, Samsung Galaxy S9 Camera, Samsung Galaxy S9 Price, Samsung Galaxy S9 Availability, Samsung Galaxy S9 Bixby, Samsung Galaxy S9 India (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Named 'Best New Connected Mobile Device' at MWC 2018 (image: News18.com) (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

samsung galaxy s9+ (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 launch, Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9 availability, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9+ price, Samsung Galaxy S9+ availability, Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications, MWC 2018X Samsung DeX Pad, Samsung DeX Pad launch, Samsung Pay, Android 8.0 Oreo (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

MWC 2018, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 LAUNCH, Samsung Galaxy S9 sale, Samsung Galaxy S9 availability, Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9 price, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9+ launch, price, Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9+ sale, Samsung Galaxy S9+ availability, Samsung Galaxy S9+ booking, Samsung Galaxy S9 booking (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
