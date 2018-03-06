English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus [In Pics]: Android Flagships at Their Best
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is finally here in India. Here is a look at both the flagship smartphones in all their glory.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are poised to reach the Indian market today, just weeks after their first unveiling at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Carrying the looks of their predecessors, the new Samsung flagships seem to be even more impressive in terms of firepower, thanks to the latest top-of-the-line specifications. For starters, the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 845 SoC, or more specifically for the Indian market, a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor.
While the Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy S9 offer an almost similar spec sheet, Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ carries certain spend-worthy features over the S9.
Before the company officially launches the smartphones in India, here is a look at both the Samsung flagships in all their glory.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9/ S9+ First Impressions Review: Poised to be The Best Android Phones of 2018
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
