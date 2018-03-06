Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus [In Pics]: Android Flagships at Their Best

(Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are poised to reach the Indian market today, just weeks after their first unveiling at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Carrying the looks of their predecessors, the new Samsung flagships seem to be even more impressive in terms of firepower, thanks to the latest top-of-the-line specifications. For starters, the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 845 SoC, or more specifically for the Indian market, a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor.While the Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy S9 offer an almost similar spec sheet, Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ carries certain spend-worthy features over the S9.Before the company officially launches the smartphones in India, here is a look at both the Samsung flagships in all their glory.