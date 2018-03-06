Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to Launch Today in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Samsung is all set launch its latest smartphones Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ today, March 6 at an event in New Delhi. The Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018. Samsung has collaborated with home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart and India’s leading telecom operator Airtel for the online sale of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Both the devices are already available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores. The phones will start shipping on March 16 and will also be available across Samsung stores in the country.The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will cost you slightly more than what last year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ did in India. The 64 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9 with the model number G960FD will be priced at Rs 62,500, while the 256 GB variant with model number G960FH will be priced at Rs 71,000. On the other hand, the 64 GB version of the Galaxy S9 Plus with G965FD will go on sale for Rs 70,000 while the 256 GB variant with model number G965FH will be priced at Rs 79,000.The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Note that both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the western markets. As always, India will get the Exynos SoC model. Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel”.There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30% less noise than the older Galaxy S8.On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.Samsung has taken advantage of the smart camera to make its assistant called Bixby even smarter. Bixby now offers Live translation, names unknown locations and even show calories in food. All you have to do is just call the “Bixby Vision” option the camera UI and point your camera to get the information. Now coming to Emojis. Samsung has included. Augmented Reality (AR) emojis in both the S9 and S9+. This feature is similar to the one you get with the iPhone X, popularly called “Animoji”.You can create a 3D picture of yourself and customise it to make realistic emojis of your own expressions. The feature will available directly on the keyboard and will support all social media platforms as its created as a GIF. You can send these AR emojis as a GIF to any other smartphone. There is dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG (by Harman) on both flagship Galaxy phones now offering Dolby Digital 360 surround sound experience. Of course, the 3.5mm headphone jack is also there.As far as security is concerned, the new Galaxy phones offer facial recognition along with the iris scanner. The fingerprint scanner at the back is now below the camera module making it more easily accessible unlike in the S8 or S8+. The device is powered by the latest Samsung Knox security solution. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are IP68 water and dust resistant with 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5, dedicated dual-SIM card slot, NFC, Samsung Pay, DeX support, USB Type-C port among others. All the software and connectivity goodies in the Galaxy Note 8 are there in the new Galaxy S9 and S9+.Both the flagship are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The Galaxy S9 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 163 grams while the bigger Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 189 grams. It will be available in four colours- Black, Blue, Grey and in a new Lilac Purple. On the other hand, the smaller Samsung Galaxy S9 has almost everything that the bigger S9+ has got to offer. The only differences are the smaller 5.8-inch display, 3,000mAh battery and a single lens 12MP camera setup at the back. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available starting in March 16, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.