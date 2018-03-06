Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Video: The Best of Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S9 and Rs 64,900 for the Galaxy S9+, both for the 64GB storage variants. Additionally, the company has also announced a 256GB variant for both the smartphones, priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively. The Samsung smartphones will be available from March 16 onwards in four different colour options - Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be available for purchase along with many bundled offers from various partners. For instance, buyers will be able to avail Rs 6000 cashback upon buying the devices from Paytm Mall. A similar cashback is being offered to HDFC card users. Samsung is offering up to Rs 6000 exchange bonus upon exchange of any old Samsung device. Additionally, telecom providers Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have announced bundled offers along with the smartphones. While Airtel and Jio are offering monthly subscription based offers, Vodafone is offering a free one-year Netflix subscription upon the purchase of the Samsung smartphones with a Vodafone connection.