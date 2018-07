Samsung Galaxy S9 For Rs 7,990: Here Are The Details

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is making an attractive offer to potential buyers on their official website . The Samsung’s S9 has offers upwards of Rs 40,000. The 64GB Samsung Galaxy S9 currently retails at a price of Rs 57,990. Buyers in the market for the 64GB version can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5000. There is an additional Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC credit cards. Buyers can also get an exchange of up to Rs 33,000, depending upon the device they are willing to trade-in. Also, there is another Rs 6000 exchange value with the Samsung upgrade program available. If all the stars line up correctly, that’s a discount of Rs 50,000, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 7,990 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB).With the Samsung upgrade program mentioned earlier, already existing users can avail an additional Rs 6,000 discount if they are already using certain Samsung devices and are willing to exchange them for the S9. Here’s list of smartphones that fall under this category –Samsung Note 8 64 GBSamsung Galaxy S8 64GBSamsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GBSamsung Galaxy S7 32GBSamsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GBSamsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (32GB)Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge 32GBSamsung Galaxy On MaxSamsung Galaxy A5 (2016)Samsung Galaxy A8+Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GBSamsung Galaxy J7 MaxSamsung Galaxy S6 32GBSamsung Galaxy A7 (2016)Samsung Galaxy A9 ProSamsung Galaxy A5 (2017)Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GBSamsung Galaxy C7 ProSamsung Galaxy C9 ProSamsung Galaxy S9 SpecificationsThe Samsung Galaxy S9 is powered by a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor with support for up to 400GB microSD cards. It runs on Samsung Experience 9.0 which is based on the Android 8.0 Oreo. It features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It measures in at 147.70 x 68.70 x 8.50 and weighs in at 163.00 grams. The S9 is a dual SIM phone which accepts Nano-SIM for both the slots. On the connectivity front, it includes GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, NFC, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.