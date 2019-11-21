Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 to Receive One UI 2.0 Beta 5 Update

Samsung has also fixed a few bugs in its fifth beta update including the appearance of black screen on using fingerprint to unlock the screen.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 And Google Pixel 3 Top DxOMark's Selfie-Quality Rankings
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Image for Representation)

It was previously known that Samsung will provide a major Android update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series. However, if you were worried about the same because of using an older Samsung device, fret not. In order to bring One UI 2.0 + Android 10 to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, the tech giant has decided to expand the beta program. The confirmation about the inclusion of these devices came through a beta operations manager on Samsung's Korea community site.

As informed on the community blog, the Galaxy Note 9 should get the One UI 2.0 Beta 5 updates this week. As per reports, the new One UI 2.0 Beta 5 update comes with a few fixes. To download the new update on the device, one can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. For the moment, the update has been spotted in countries like the US and South Korea. However, other regions might receive the update in the coming time.

As reported by the Samsung community, it has fixed a few bugs in the fifth round of beta update. These bugs include the appearance of black screen on using the fingerprint scanner while the screen is unlocked, the date shown in AOD mode, music quality and a few others. Unfortunately, there is no news on older devices, including Galaxy Note 8 or others in the Galaxy S8 family, to get One UI 2.0 update.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
