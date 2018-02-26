Samsung Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9 First Look Video at MWC 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched by the South Korean company ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 at an exclusive event in Barcelona. Samsung's new flagship smartphones retain the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.As an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses. Samsung has taken advantage of the smart camera to make its assistant called Bixby even smarter. Bixby now offers Live translation, names unknown locations and even show calories in food.As far as security is concerned, the new Galaxy phones offer facial recognition along with the iris scanner. The fingerprint scanner at the back is now below the camera module making it more easily accessible unlike in the S8 or S8+.