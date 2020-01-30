Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Now Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2.0

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ you should soon see a prompt to update to the latest Android 10 update.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Now Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2.0
If you own a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ you should soon see a prompt to update to the latest Android 10 update.

Samsung has rolled out the Android 10 update for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ models. The new update based on the new OneUI 2.0 is currently available for users, who are using Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Xfinity Mobile. The stable Android 10 version is currently being rolled out in Germany and the US, the Netherlands, reported the Sammobile.com

The report further stated that the new update is currently available for Android Pie users. The South Korean tech giant will soon be releasing the final build of Android 10 for OneUI 2.0 beta users. The report also added stating that the size of the update ranges from 1.8GB to 1.9GB.

Users who want to download the new Android 10 update will have to go to Settings and then click on the Software Update menu to check if they are eligible to receive the latest update. The new Android update is said to come with the latest January security patch. The update comes with all standard Android 10 features, which include gestural navigation, better location-based privacy controls, and more. Users are recommended to take a backup of their important data and keep it safe during the update.



