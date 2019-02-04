English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
Samsung is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 if you but the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9+.
Samsung is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 if you but the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9+.
Loading...
Samsung’s flagship handset, the Galaxy S9+ has got an official price cut in India. While the company hasn’t officially announced the price update, the online store now shows that the 64GB variant of the S9+ is now available at Rs 57,900 instead of the original Rs 64,900 price tag. This means a drop of Rs 7,000.
Notably the price cut is applicable for all colour variants, although you can only buy the Black, Blue, Purple and Red colours as of now as the new Polaris Blue variant is currently out of stock. Notably the Sunrise Gold colour option is only available in 128GB which also sees a price cut from Rs 68,900 to Rs 61,900. There have been reports that Samsung has also cut prices of the S9+ if you buy the device from offline stores.
The Galaxy S9+ is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor based on the 10nm architecture. There is 6GB RAM, with options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, all of which have expandable storage options. You get a 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED display, with a 2960x1440 resolution which is probably the best panel you can get on a smartphone.
There’s a dual 12-megapixel at the back with variable aperture options as the user can manually choose between f/2.4 or f/1.5. The second camera offers 2x optical zoom, while other features include 4K video recording along with a 960fps mode, Bixby AI that can recognise buildings, locations, objects and more, and AR Moji which is the company’s take on Animoji which was launched by Apple. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture. Other features include fast charging, fast wireless charging, waterproof and dustproof certification, headphone jack, microSD card support, and so on.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Notably the price cut is applicable for all colour variants, although you can only buy the Black, Blue, Purple and Red colours as of now as the new Polaris Blue variant is currently out of stock. Notably the Sunrise Gold colour option is only available in 128GB which also sees a price cut from Rs 68,900 to Rs 61,900. There have been reports that Samsung has also cut prices of the S9+ if you buy the device from offline stores.
The Galaxy S9+ is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor based on the 10nm architecture. There is 6GB RAM, with options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, all of which have expandable storage options. You get a 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED display, with a 2960x1440 resolution which is probably the best panel you can get on a smartphone.
There’s a dual 12-megapixel at the back with variable aperture options as the user can manually choose between f/2.4 or f/1.5. The second camera offers 2x optical zoom, while other features include 4K video recording along with a 960fps mode, Bixby AI that can recognise buildings, locations, objects and more, and AR Moji which is the company’s take on Animoji which was launched by Apple. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture. Other features include fast charging, fast wireless charging, waterproof and dustproof certification, headphone jack, microSD card support, and so on.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
- Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Top 5 Fuel Efficient Cars in India With 27+ Kmpl Mileage - Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results