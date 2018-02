Samsung Galaxy S9 Launch at MWC 2018 Live: Samsung Unveils Galaxy S9, S9+

After Nokia and Huawei have unveiled their latest product line-up for this year at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung is set to take the stage to bring out its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Samsung's Galaxy Unpack event is scheduled to take place at 10:30 pm IST and alongside its next flagship smartphones, the South Korean giant is expected to bring the next version of Samsung DeX and also a new wireless charging device.Watch thelive here:Read the full launch story here Samsung had also released several teaser videos for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ earlier, in which, the brand mentions that its new Galaxy flagships will flaunt advanced camera capabilities. As for what we know so far, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset for peak performance and will retain their Infinity display found in their predecessors. The smartphones will also come with Bixby and fast charging support.As per the leaks on the internet, the wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung’s current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. The new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.Through the Samsung DeX, Samsung Galaxy S9 users will be able to convert their smartphone into a desktop, by using an external screen, mouse and keyboard.Stay tuned for the live updates, straight from Samsung's launch event at the MWC, Barcelona.