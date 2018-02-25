Samsung Galaxy S9 Launch at MWC 2018 Live: Samsung Unveils Galaxy S9, S9+

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Nokia and Huawei have unveiled their latest product line-up for this year at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung is set to take the stage to bring out its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Samsung's Galaxy Unpack event is scheduled to take place at 10:30 pm IST and alongside its next flagship smartphones, the South Korean giant is expected to bring the next version of Samsung DeX and also a new wireless charging device.

Watch the Samsung Unpack Event live here:



Read the full launch story here.

Samsung had also released several teaser videos for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ earlier, in which, the brand mentions that its new Galaxy flagships will flaunt advanced camera capabilities. As for what we know so far, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset for peak performance and will retain their Infinity display found in their predecessors. The smartphones will also come with Bixby and fast charging support.

As per the leaks on the internet, the wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung’s current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. The new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.

Through the Samsung DeX, Samsung Galaxy S9 users will be able to convert their smartphone into a desktop, by using an external screen, mouse and keyboard.

Stay tuned for the live updates, straight from Samsung's launch event at the MWC, Barcelona.
Feb 25, 2018 11:33 pm (IST)

Samsung has also announced a 'Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition' to be made available starting March 16. 

Feb 25, 2018 11:32 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for purchase starting March 16. Interested buyers can also pre-order the smartphone on Samsung.com

Feb 25, 2018 11:31 pm (IST)

Samsung hints at a Bixby update scheduled for later this year.

Feb 25, 2018 11:28 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones are protected by Samsung Knox.

Feb 25, 2018 11:23 pm (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 supports fast wireless charging.

Feb 25, 2018 11:22 pm (IST)

Home screen on Galaxy S9 now supports horizontal orientation.

Feb 25, 2018 11:20 pm (IST)

Galaxy S9 offers cinematic sound to the user through Dolby Atmos: Samsung

Feb 25, 2018 11:19 pm (IST)

The Galaxy S9 comes with an enhanced brightness as compared to the Galaxy S8. It also features speakers on both ends on a device, which Samsung claims to be the loudest ever in a Galaxy device.

Feb 25, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S9 will also support customised AR Emojis.

Feb 25, 2018 11:07 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S9 is water and dust resistant. 

Feb 25, 2018 11:06 pm (IST)

You can also play the slow-mo videos on the Galaxy S9 in reverse. In addition, you can also set them as your lock-screen background.

Feb 25, 2018 11:04 pm (IST)

Super Slow Motion on the Galaxy S9 also lets you create GIFs from the captured video.

Feb 25, 2018 11:01 pm (IST)

Galaxy S9 comes with a Super-Slow-Mo video feature that lets one record slow-motion videos at 960 fps at a time.

Feb 25, 2018 10:59 pm (IST)

Galaxy S9 camera can process 4 times as much image data as before: Samsung

Feb 25, 2018 10:53 pm (IST)

The Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be available in four colour options: Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Feb 25, 2018 10:51 pm (IST)

The Galaxy S9 comes with an 'Uninterrupted display' and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Feb 25, 2018 10:48 pm (IST)

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+.

Feb 25, 2018 10:46 pm (IST)

Only smartphone with the power how you will experience the world tomorrow [Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus]: Samsung

Feb 25, 2018 10:32 pm (IST)

Samsung Unpack Event at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona has begun.

Feb 25, 2018 10:07 pm (IST)

Samsung had unveiled the Samsung DeX last year along with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8. Recent leaks by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter have confirmed a new model of the DeX to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S9 as well. The new DeX will sport a USB type-C connector for plugging the Galaxy S9 or the S8, as reportedly, it is backwards compatible. In addition, it will come with two USB ports and one HDMI port. 

Through the DeX, Samsung Galaxy S9 users will be able to convert their smartphone into a desktop, by using an external screen, mouse and keyboard. 

Feb 25, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

Alongside both the smartphones, Samsung is expected to also launch new fast wireless charger. The wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung’s current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. As per leaks, the new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.

The new Samsung wireless charger will carry a USB Type-C connector at the back to serve as the point of connection to the power source. In addition, it will have an indicator light at the front and a fan at the back to dissipate heat. The indicator light will glow in varied colours, with Red indicating charging, Green – Ready and flashing light – error.
 

Feb 25, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coming into the equation, the Samsung flagships are expected to support Gigabit LTE connectivity. On the camera front, there might be a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS on the S9 while the plus variant might have a vertical dual-lens setup like the Apple iPhone X at the back. 

Of course, there will be Bixby and wireless charging option along with USB Type-C. 

Feb 25, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

Apart from minor tweak in performance and camera, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be similar to presents Galaxy flagships. The phones are also expected to retain the IP 68 dust and water resistance as seen on the previous Samsung flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a pixel density of 570 ppi while the S9+ might sport a 6.2-inch display. Both will be powered by Android 8.0 operating system.

