Samsung Galaxy S9 Launch at MWC 2018 Live: Samsung Unveils Galaxy S9, S9+

Feb 25, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

Alongside both the smartphones, Samsung is expected to also launch new fast wireless charger. The wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung’s current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. As per leaks, the new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.



The new Samsung wireless charger will carry a USB Type-C connector at the back to serve as the point of connection to the power source. In addition, it will have an indicator light at the front and a fan at the back to dissipate heat. The indicator light will glow in varied colours, with Red indicating charging, Green – Ready and flashing light – error.

