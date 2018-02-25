Samsung Galaxy S9 Launch at MWC 2018 Live: Samsung Unveils Galaxy S9, S9+

Watch the Samsung Unpack Event live here:
Samsung had also released several teaser videos for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ earlier, in which, the brand mentions that its new Galaxy flagships will flaunt advanced camera capabilities. As for what we know so far, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset for peak performance and will retain their Infinity display found in their predecessors. The smartphones will also come with Bixby and fast charging support.
As per the leaks on the internet, the wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung's current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. The new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.
Through the Samsung DeX, Samsung Galaxy S9 users will be able to convert their smartphone into a desktop, by using an external screen, mouse and keyboard.
Samsung had unveiled the Samsung DeX last year along with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8. Recent leaks by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter have confirmed a new model of the DeX to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S9 as well. The new DeX will sport a USB type-C connector for plugging the Galaxy S9 or the S8, as reportedly, it is backwards compatible. In addition, it will come with two USB ports and one HDMI port.
Alongside both the smartphones, Samsung is expected to also launch new fast wireless charger. The wireless charging pad will not be very different from Samsung’s current offering and might just be slimmer and flatter than before. As per leaks, the new wireless charger, with the model number EP-N5100, will sport two charging coils, with only one of them being used at any point of time. The wireless charger will work on the Qi wireless charging standard.
The new Samsung wireless charger will carry a USB Type-C connector at the back to serve as the point of connection to the power source. In addition, it will have an indicator light at the front and a fan at the back to dissipate heat. The indicator light will glow in varied colours, with Red indicating charging, Green – Ready and flashing light – error.
With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coming into the equation, the Samsung flagships are expected to support Gigabit LTE connectivity. On the camera front, there might be a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS on the S9 while the plus variant might have a vertical dual-lens setup like the Apple iPhone X at the back.
Of course, there will be Bixby and wireless charging option along with USB Type-C.
Apart from minor tweak in performance and camera, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be similar to presents Galaxy flagships. The phones are also expected to retain the IP 68 dust and water resistance as seen on the previous Samsung flagships.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a pixel density of 570 ppi while the S9+ might sport a 6.2-inch display. Both will be powered by Android 8.0 operating system.
