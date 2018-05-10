English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9 Lite to Launch on May 21 With Infinity Display, 16MP Camera: Report
Samsung is expected to bring out Galaxy S9 Lite as its next smartphone in the market.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Lite as spotted on Twitter. (Image: Twitter)
Samsung's next smartphone launch might come in the form of the Galaxy S9 Lite. While much rumours surrounding the smartphone have been doing the rounds on the Internet, recent reports reveal that Samsung might bring it to the Chinese market by as soon as May 21. Currently, the device only carries a model number SM-G8750 and has not been given an official name. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S9 Lite (if it will be called so) will be launched at the headquarters of the Chinese retailer JD.com and will be exclusively available through the retailer.
A recent post by noted tipster MMDDJ on Twitter claims that the launch date of the smartphone would be May 21. Another tweet by the user provides us with a full view of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The post mentions Weibo as the source of the images, which display a single rear camera on the device, along with a fingerprint sensor next to it. The smartphone can also be seen sporting a Samsung Galaxy S9 like Infinity display at the front.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Lite expected specifications
As per the rumours on the Internet till date, the Galaxy S9 Lite is expected to come with an Infinity display with 2220x1080 pixels resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by a 2.2GHz SoC and carry a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It is expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo and come with a fingerprint sensor in addition to an iris scanner.
As for its optics, the Galaxy S9 Lite might sport a 16-megapixel camera at the back along with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Connectivity options on the device might include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a USB type-C port.
Samsung will launch GALAXY S9 lite( S8 lite) at the headquarters of JD on 21.May. Some report said it will only on https://t.co/Gz8F0kG34C.— 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) May 9, 2018
Samsung GALAXY S9 lite. (From weibo @嗨-Mr强) pic.twitter.com/D7tFVymaUw— 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) May 9, 2018
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
