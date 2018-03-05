English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Named 'Best New Connected Mobile Device' at MWC 2018
Galaxy S9 Plus has been named the "Best New Connected Mobile Device" at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) -- the world's largest gathering for the mobile communications industry.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Named 'Best New Connected Mobile Device' at MWC 2018 (image: News18.com)
Samsung Electronics Co on Friday said its new flagship smartphone, Galaxy S9 Plus has been named the "Best New Connected Mobile Device" at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) -- the world's largest gathering for the mobile communications industry. "We will continue to showcase the best products and make innovations to provide better experience to our consumers in line with their needs," Lee Young-hee, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.
Although prices are yet to be announced, Galaxy S9 may cost around $720 and Galaxy S9+ nearly $840. In terms of specifications, Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras have a "Super Speed Dual Pixel" sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take high-quality pictures.
Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5 / F2.4) -- the world's first such feature in any smartphone -- automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear. The "Super Slow-mo" video captures 960 frames per second. The "Slow-mo" videos can also be turned into GIFs.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic "Motion Detection", a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record -- all users have to do is set up the shot. The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro-SD Card.
