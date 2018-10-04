Samsung Galaxy S9+, Note 9 Gets New Colour Options And Cashback Offers on Paytm

Samsung has now launched two of its flagships Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 in new colours ahead of the upcoming festive season. Galaxy S9+ will now also be available in Burgundy Red while the recently launched Galaxy Note9 will be available in a Lavender Purple.“Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.Galaxy Note9 buyers can now buy Galaxy Watch worth Rs 24,990 for just Rs 9,999.Consumers will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.Consumes can also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 with the Samsung Upgrade offer when buying the all new super powerful Galaxy Note9.Both Galaxy Note9 Lavender Purple and Galaxy S9+ Burgundy Red will be available at selected offline stores, online portals and Samsung Shop. The new colour variants will be available starting today.