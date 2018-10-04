English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9+, Note 9 Gets New Colour Options And Cashback Offers on Paytm
Galaxy S9+ is now available in Burgundy Red while Galaxy Note9 comes in Lavender Purple.
Samsung Galaxy S9+, Note 9 Gets New Colour Options Along With Cashback Offers for the festive Season
Loading...
Samsung has now launched two of its flagships Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 in new colours ahead of the upcoming festive season. Galaxy S9+ will now also be available in Burgundy Red while the recently launched Galaxy Note9 will be available in a Lavender Purple.
“Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Note9 offer: Galaxy Note9 buyers can now buy Galaxy Watch worth Rs 24,990 for just Rs 9,999.
HDFC and Paytm Mall offer: Consumers will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.
Samsung Upgrade: Consumes can also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 with the Samsung Upgrade offer when buying the all new super powerful Galaxy Note9.
Both Galaxy Note9 Lavender Purple and Galaxy S9+ Burgundy Red will be available at selected offline stores, online portals and Samsung Shop. The new colour variants will be available starting today.
“Festive season is the time when our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer smartphones and technologies. This is best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours and come with compelling offers, adding to the festive cheer,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Note9 offer: Galaxy Note9 buyers can now buy Galaxy Watch worth Rs 24,990 for just Rs 9,999.
HDFC and Paytm Mall offer: Consumers will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 using their HDFC Cards or through Paytm Mall.
Samsung Upgrade: Consumes can also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 with the Samsung Upgrade offer when buying the all new super powerful Galaxy Note9.
Both Galaxy Note9 Lavender Purple and Galaxy S9+ Burgundy Red will be available at selected offline stores, online portals and Samsung Shop. The new colour variants will be available starting today.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...