English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For a Down Payment of Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store
The monthly instalments for both the devices will include a postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to exciting content such as one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store (image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the availability of Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones on its online store where users can buy the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and S9+ for a down payment of Rs 9,900. Buyers have to pay subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799 for Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively.
Also Read: Apple's MacBook Shipments to Grow 13-16% This Year: Report
The devices were launched in India earlier this month. The price of Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 and the S9+ starts at Rs 64,900. The monthly instalments for both the devices will include a postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to exciting content such as one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, the company said.
Also Read: Intel Says Chips Addressing Flaws Set For Release This Year
Airtel's online store is a platform where prospective buyers can get budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans. "We are happy to have the latest Samsung flagship on our online store. We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant financing," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.
Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5/F2.4) in S9+ -- the world's first such feature in any smartphone -- automatically lets in more light when it is dark and less light when it is too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple's MacBook Shipments to Grow 13-16% This Year: Report
The devices were launched in India earlier this month. The price of Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 and the S9+ starts at Rs 64,900. The monthly instalments for both the devices will include a postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to exciting content such as one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, the company said.
Also Read: Intel Says Chips Addressing Flaws Set For Release This Year
Airtel's online store is a platform where prospective buyers can get budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans. "We are happy to have the latest Samsung flagship on our online store. We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant financing," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.
Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5/F2.4) in S9+ -- the world's first such feature in any smartphone -- automatically lets in more light when it is dark and less light when it is too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC Extend Coach's Contract By One Year
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- My Design Language Taking On Fresher Voice: Manish Malhotra
- 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Limited Edition Launched
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts