Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Latest Update Brings Night Mode, Live Focus on Front Camera

The new update finally brings Samsung's 'Bright Night' feature, which it introduced as an automatic mode on the Galaxy S10 but soon isolated into a manually operable feature.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are finally getting the dedicated 'Bright Night' mode, as part of the new software update for June. Essentially being Samsung's answer to Google's Night Sight, the new night mode will appear in the smartphone's default camera app once the software is updated, and works by fractionally increasing light exposure time, thereby letting in more light.

However, it remains to be seen how well the feature is optimised in the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. Increasing light exposure introduces the risk of blurred images, since longer exposure times also require far superior image stabilisation. Samsung may look to electronically increase ISO, while limiting the amount to which the exposure time can be increased. It can be assumed that most night photography use cases would occur without the presence of a tripod, which in turn makes it more difficult to stabilise the frame.

Alongside this, Samsung is also introducing the ability to control the background blur on selfies that are shot using the phone's Live Focus feature. Both night mode and Live Focus for front cameras should also be introduced to other premium Samsung smartphones, such as the Galaxy Note9.

As is usual, the latest update also brings with itself Google's June 2019 Android security patch. The update has not been spotted in India yet, but given that the phased rollout process has become, we expect to see it in our phones soon.

