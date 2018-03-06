Samsung Galaxy S9/ S9+ Launched in India Starting at Rs 57,900: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched in India as the latest flagship smartphones by Samsung, at a starting price of Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S9 and Rs 65,900 for the Galaxy S9+, both for the 64GB storage variants. Additionally, the company has also announced a 256GB variant for both the smartphones, priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively. The Samsung smartphones will be available from March 16 onwards in four different colour options - Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be available for purchase along with many bundled offers from various partners. For instance, buyers will be able to avail Rs 6000 cashback upon buying the devices from Paytm Mall. A similar cashback is being offered to HDFC card users. Samsung is offering up to a Rs 6000 exchange bonus upon exchange of any old Samsung device. Additionally, telecom providers Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have announced bundled offers along with the smartphones. While Airtel and Jio are offering monthly subscription based offers, Vodafone is offering a free one-year Netflix subscription upon the purchase of the Samsung smartphones with a Vodafone connection.The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device will be available in 64GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be powered by a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel”.There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30% less noise than the older Galaxy S8.On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.Ads by ZINCSamsung has taken advantage of the smart camera to make its assistant called Bixby even smarter. Bixby now offers Live translation, names unknown locations and even show calories in food. All you have to do is just call the “Bixby Vision” option the camera UI and point your camera to get the information. Now coming to Emojis. Samsung has included. Augmented Reality (AR) emojis in both the S9 and S9+. This feature is similar to the one you get with the iPhone X, popularly called “Animoji”.You can create a 3D picture of yourself and customise it to make realistic emojis of your own expressions. The feature will available directly on the keyboard and will support all social media platforms as its created as a GIF. You can send these AR emojis as a GIF to any other smartphone. There are dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG (by Harman) on both flagship Galaxy phones now offering Dolby Digital 360 surround sound experience. Of course, the 3.5mm headphone jack is also there.As far as security is concerned, the new Galaxy phones offer facial recognition along with the iris scanner. The fingerprint scanner at the back is now below the camera module making it more easily accessible unlike in the S8 or S8+. The device is powered by the latest Samsung Knox security solution. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are IP68 water and dust resistant with 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5, dedicated dual-SIM card slot, NFC, Samsung Pay, DeX support, USB Type-C port among others. All the software and connectivity goodies in the Galaxy Note 8 are there in the new Galaxy S9 and S9+.Both the flagship run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The Galaxy S9 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 163 grams while the bigger Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 189 grams. On the other hand, the smaller Samsung Galaxy S9 has almost everything that the bigger S9+ has got to offer. The only differences are the smaller 5.8-inch display, 3,000mAh battery and a single lens 12MP camera setup at the back.