Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Goes on Sale Today: Cashback, Exchange And Other Offers From Airtel, Jio

The latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will officially go on sale in India on March 16, the same day of the global launch. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively for the 64GB internal storage variants. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 respectively. The smartphones will be available in three colours—Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple at select retail stores and online exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart.Users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores.Buyers can alternatively get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if Galaxy S9 and S9+ are purchased using ‘No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also be eligible for the cashback when making a full payment using HDFC Credit Cards or by paying through HDFC CD Loan.Under the Samsung Upgrade program, loyal Samsung Galaxy users will be eligible to get additional Rs 6,000 bonus over the regular exchange price when they upgrade to Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 18,000 discount on exchange of old phones.Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can avail a ‘Double Data’ offer on Airtel’s Infinity Postpaid plans. With Infinity 499, users get 80 GB of data, unlimited calling, and a one year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999. With Infinity 799, users get 120GB of data, unlimited calling, a one year Amazon Prime membership and one free child connection. Both plans also offer free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. A special Prepaid Pack of Rs 199 with 1.4GB data/day and unlimited calling for 28 days is also being offered.Galaxy S9 and S9+ users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at Rs 4,999. The users can now enjoy uninterrupted digital services without any daily data usage limit. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer.Galaxy S9 & S9+ users, who are new or existing customers of Vodafone, will get free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans starting Rs 999 till April 30, 2018. Also, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 199 get unlimited voice and 1.4GB/day and an additional 10GB free data every month for their next 10 recharges.