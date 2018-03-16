English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Goes on Sale Today: Cashback, Exchange And Other Offers From Airtel, Jio
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively for the 64GB internal storage variants.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be available in three colours—Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
The latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will officially go on sale in India on March 16, the same day of the global launch. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively for the 64GB internal storage variants. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 respectively. The smartphones will be available in three colours—Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple at select retail stores and online exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Here are the offers you need to know before buying the new flagships:
1) Cahsbacks
Paytm Mall- Users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores.
HDFC- Buyers can alternatively get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if Galaxy S9 and S9+ are purchased using ‘No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also be eligible for the cashback when making a full payment using HDFC Credit Cards or by paying through HDFC CD Loan.
2) Exchange offer
Under the Samsung Upgrade program, loyal Samsung Galaxy users will be eligible to get additional Rs 6,000 bonus over the regular exchange price when they upgrade to Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 18,000 discount on exchange of old phones.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best Android Phones of 2018?
3) Data plans
Airtel - Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can avail a ‘Double Data’ offer on Airtel’s Infinity Postpaid plans. With Infinity 499, users get 80 GB of data, unlimited calling, and a one year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999. With Infinity 799, users get 120GB of data, unlimited calling, a one year Amazon Prime membership and one free child connection. Both plans also offer free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. A special Prepaid Pack of Rs 199 with 1.4GB data/day and unlimited calling for 28 days is also being offered.
Reliance Jio- Galaxy S9 and S9+ users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at Rs 4,999. The users can now enjoy uninterrupted digital services without any daily data usage limit. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer.
Vodafone- Galaxy S9 & S9+ users, who are new or existing customers of Vodafone, will get free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans starting Rs 999 till April 30, 2018. Also, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 199 get unlimited voice and 1.4GB/day and an additional 10GB free data every month for their next 10 recharges.
WATCH VIDEO: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Here are the offers you need to know before buying the new flagships:
1) Cahsbacks
Paytm Mall- Users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores.
HDFC- Buyers can alternatively get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if Galaxy S9 and S9+ are purchased using ‘No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also be eligible for the cashback when making a full payment using HDFC Credit Cards or by paying through HDFC CD Loan.
2) Exchange offer
Under the Samsung Upgrade program, loyal Samsung Galaxy users will be eligible to get additional Rs 6,000 bonus over the regular exchange price when they upgrade to Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 18,000 discount on exchange of old phones.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best Android Phones of 2018?
3) Data plans
Airtel - Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can avail a ‘Double Data’ offer on Airtel’s Infinity Postpaid plans. With Infinity 499, users get 80 GB of data, unlimited calling, and a one year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999. With Infinity 799, users get 120GB of data, unlimited calling, a one year Amazon Prime membership and one free child connection. Both plans also offer free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. A special Prepaid Pack of Rs 199 with 1.4GB data/day and unlimited calling for 28 days is also being offered.
Reliance Jio- Galaxy S9 and S9+ users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at Rs 4,999. The users can now enjoy uninterrupted digital services without any daily data usage limit. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer.
Vodafone- Galaxy S9 & S9+ users, who are new or existing customers of Vodafone, will get free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans starting Rs 999 till April 30, 2018. Also, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 199 get unlimited voice and 1.4GB/day and an additional 10GB free data every month for their next 10 recharges.
WATCH VIDEO: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- KKR Spinner Sunil Narine's Action Reported Ahead of IPL
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures