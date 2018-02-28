Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones in India on 6March, 2018 as per the media invites. Samsung is also expected to make available the S9 and S9+ from 16March, the day it launches in the U.S. The Galaxy S9 is expected to have a competitive price tag of around Rs 60,000. However, the bigger Galaxy 9+ will be a bit expensive and is expected to retail around Rs 65,000. Both the smartphones were revealed at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.The smartphones are now available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores.The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retains the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.6.8-inch Quad HD+ 18:5:9 DisplayAndroid 8.0 Oreo10nm, 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) processor6GB RAM64GB/128GB/ 256GB internal storageUp to 400GB expandable12MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle camera with Dual OIS and multi-frame noise reduction8MP f/1.7 front selfie cameraAR Emoji, Bixby Vision, 960p SloMo3,500 mAh batteryDual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit LTE, NFC, Samsung PayIP68 water resistantDual stereo speakers powered by Dolby 360 surround sound.Fingerprint scanner, Face recognition, Iris scanner