English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000
The Galaxy S9 is expected to have a competitive price tag of around Rs 60,000. However, the bigger Galaxy 9+ will be a bit expensive, and is expected to retail around Rs 65,000.
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, New DeX Pad Launched Ahead of MWC 2018 (image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones in India on 6th March, 2018 as per the media invites. Samsung is also expected to make available the S9 and S9+ from 16th March, the day it launches in the U.S. The Galaxy S9 is expected to have a competitive price tag of around Rs 60,000. However, the bigger Galaxy 9+ will be a bit expensive and is expected to retail around Rs 65,000. Both the smartphones were revealed at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.
The smartphones are now available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores.
The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retains the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9+, S9 - All you need to know!
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications:
6.8-inch Quad HD+ 18:5:9 Display
Android 8.0 Oreo
10nm, 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) processor
6GB RAM
64GB/128GB/ 256GB internal storage
Up to 400GB expandable
12MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle camera with Dual OIS and multi-frame noise reduction
8MP f/1.7 front selfie camera
AR Emoji, Bixby Vision, 960p SloMo
3,500 mAh battery
Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit LTE, NFC, Samsung Pay
IP68 water resistant
Dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby 360 surround sound.
Fingerprint scanner, Face recognition, Iris scanner
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The smartphones are now available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores.
The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retains the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9+, S9 - All you need to know!
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications:
6.8-inch Quad HD+ 18:5:9 Display
Android 8.0 Oreo
10nm, 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) processor
6GB RAM
64GB/128GB/ 256GB internal storage
Up to 400GB expandable
12MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle camera with Dual OIS and multi-frame noise reduction
8MP f/1.7 front selfie camera
AR Emoji, Bixby Vision, 960p SloMo
3,500 mAh battery
Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit LTE, NFC, Samsung Pay
IP68 water resistant
Dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby 360 surround sound.
Fingerprint scanner, Face recognition, Iris scanner
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India 'A' Skipper R Ashwin Ruled Out of Deodhar Trophy
- Nation Bids Adieu To 'Hawa Hawai': Sridevi Draped In Tricolour, Cremated With State Honours
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X Launched at Rs 1.56 Lakh in India
- OnePlus 6 Leaked Image Shows Apple iPhone X Like Notch, Vertical Dual Camera
- Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition, Low Rider and Deluxe Launched in India