1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000

The Galaxy S9 is expected to have a competitive price tag of around Rs 60,000. However, the bigger Galaxy 9+ will be a bit expensive, and is expected to retail around Rs 65,000.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, New DeX Pad Launched Ahead of MWC 2018 (image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones in India on 6th March, 2018 as per the media invites. Samsung is also expected to make available the S9 and S9+ from 16th March, the day it launches in the U.S. The Galaxy S9 is expected to have a competitive price tag of around Rs 60,000. However, the bigger Galaxy 9+ will be a bit expensive and is expected to retail around Rs 65,000. Both the smartphones were revealed at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.


The smartphones are now available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores.

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retains the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications:

6.8-inch Quad HD+ 18:5:9 Display

Android 8.0 Oreo

10nm, 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) processor

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/ 256GB internal storage

Up to 400GB expandable

12MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle camera with Dual OIS and multi-frame noise reduction

8MP f/1.7 front selfie camera

AR Emoji, Bixby Vision, 960p SloMo

3,500 mAh battery

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit LTE, NFC, Samsung Pay

IP68 water resistant

Dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby 360 surround sound.

Fingerprint scanner, Face recognition, Iris scanner

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
