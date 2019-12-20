Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Receive 3rd Android 10 Beta Update in January

Samsung has been pushing hard for the release of Android 10 on all its latest handsets by early 2020. Now, according to a post shared by a Reddit user, Samsung is bringing a new beta version including a security patch for last year's flagships, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ listed as January 1, 2020. This is the third beta update and is being released in India initially and soon it will be expanded to other markets. The size of the update is 364.79 MB and its version is FXXU7ZSL9.

The latest beta update includes a host of bug fixes such as Samsung Pass fingerprint bounces on the Internet, mic position feature fix to support screen recording, blur issue fix in split-mode and updates to Samsung apps. The operating system on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will also be updated to the new OneUI 2.0 skin.

According to a report, the second beta took only a couple of days to expand from South Korea and India to the United States. Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes powered with a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The display of the Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the Galaxy S9+ with 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/1.7 A/F camera.

As for Samsung Galaxy S9, the device comes with a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor with support for up to 400GB microSD cards. It runs on Samsung Experience 9.0 which is based on the Android 8.0 Oreo. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.