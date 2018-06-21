English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition variant is only available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant and comes with a price tag of Rs. 68,900.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Limited Edition. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale in India. The new variant is only available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant and comes with a price tag of Rs. 68,900. Samsung is also offering one-time screen replacement as well as Rs 9000 cashback when the customers pay using Paytm Mall or ICICI Bank credit cards. Alongside the new Galaxy S9+ variant, the company also announced a new unified mobile to TV convergence solution as an app named 'SmartThings'. As per the company, the new Galaxy S9+ variant is the first on the smartphone to feature a satin gloss finish.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications:
The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction.
On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly, Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.
