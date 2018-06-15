Samsung Galaxy S9+ 'Sunrise Gold' Limited Edition Launched Alongside 'SmartThings' TV Control App

Samsung India has announced a new colour edition of its flagship Galaxy S9+ smartphone today in India. The new Sunrise Gold variant of the Galaxy S9+ comes as a limited edition offering and will be available for purchase starting June 20. The Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9+ will only be available in a 128GB storage variant and will be priced at Rs 68,990. Samsung is also offering one-time screen replacement as well as Rs 9000 cashback when the customers pay using Paytm Mall or ICICI Bank credit cards. Alongside the new Galaxy S9+ variant, the company also announced a new unified mobile to TV convergence solution as an app named 'SmartThings'.As per the company, the new Galaxy S9+ variant is the first on the smartphone to feature a satin gloss finish. Customers looking to buy this variant online will also have the option to pre-book the device starting June 15, 2018 on Samsung Shop and Flipkart.Alongwith the new colour variant, Samsung has introduced a new TV control widget, which offers a unified convergence solution between mobiles and televisions. Once enabled through Smart Things app, when a user is in the vicinity of a television, the TV Control widget will automatically show up on their phone and allow two-way screen mirroring and sound mirroring.With the ‘View Screen’ mode in the widget, consumers can swicth between the viewqing devices as they move across rooms by using the ‘TV to device’ option. Vice-a-versa, consumers can also play mobile games on a big screen by mirroring their mobile screen on to their television using the ‘Device to TV’ option.The TV Control widget also has a ‘Play Sound’ mode which allows consumers to stream and share music from their mobile with others around by using the television as a Bluetooth speaker using the “Device to TV” option. Reverse sound mirroring using the ‘TV to device’ option will even allow consumers to listen to TV sound on mobile earphones.The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction.On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly, Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.