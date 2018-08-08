Samsung Galaxy Note 9- Everything We Know So Far

South Korean teach giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 at an event in New York. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB model will be priced at Euro 1,050 (Rs 83,500) whereas the top-end model with 512GB built-in storage will be priced around Euro 1,250 (Rs 99,400 approximately). While Samsung is likely to launch a 512GB version of the phone, it may very well cross the $1,000 threshold.Galaxy Note 9’s unboxing video has already revelled that this Samsung phone will come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry dual 12+12-megapixels primary camera. Both lenses have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensor is very likely a telephoto lens, like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The secondary camera is 8-megapixels with features such as portrait mode etc. The Note 9 will very likely run the Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 chip, depending on the region. The base variant will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Samsung phone will have a number of Augmented Reality-based features. The phone will retain the company’s iris scanner for biometric authentication.A Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.In yet another leak, Samsung New Zealand has revealed the official promo video of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to YouTube which confirms that the upcoming flagship will have massive storage. Approximately halfway through the 30-second ad, Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 9 as being "1TB Ready with expandable memory" and then shows a 512GB microSD card going into the smartphone