Samsung Galaxy SmarTags Live Images Leaked in Certification Listing, Hint at Possible Design

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has long been reported to be working on its Bluetooth item trackers, supposedly called the Samsung Galaxy SmarTag. Now, live images of the Samsung Galaxy SmarTag's have been leaked online. The fresh images are said to be a part of the certification documents submitted at Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC). Previous reports have suggested that Samsung may launch its Galaxy SmarTags in two colour options and will be used to help users find lost items. Samsung's Galaxy SmarTags are said to be coming in competition with Apple's AirTags Tile-like Bluetooth trackers.

The Samsung SmarTag is also said to be compatible with Samsung's SmartThings Find feature that is used to locate Samsung Galaxy devices. The live images were found on the NCC website by folks at 91Mobiles, which, according to the website, also confirmed the Samsung Galaxy SmarTag name along with the model number EI-T5300. This is the same model number with which the Samsung Galaxy SmarTags were spotted on an Indonesian certification listing as well as an FCC listing. The images show the Samsung Galaxy SmarTag trackers having a similar form factor like the Tile trackers and come with a hole on the top to put a strap. The tracker from Samsung, however, has a more rounded profile than Tile item trackers. The live image shows the Galaxy SmarTag only in black colour, with the branding taking the centerstage.

The latest listing doesn't provide any specifications of the Samsung Galaxy SmarTags, but previous reports have suggested some details of the Bluetooth item trackers. According to previously leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy SmarTags may come with Bluetooth v5.1 support and compatibility with the SmartThings Find feature that uses Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra Wideband to find Galaxy Devices. The Bluetooth-based item trackers are further expected to come in two colour options - Black and Oatmeal. It could also come with a physical button what may help find a connected phone when pressed.