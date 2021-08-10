Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Receiving August 2021 Android Security Update: Full List

Samsungs is known to be one of the good companies when it comes to frequent and on-time Android updates. The company has already started shipping the August 2021 security update on its smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S-series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Galaxy Note series, and more have started getting the update. Samsung actually started rolling out the August 2021 update on July 27, right on time when Google releases the list of core security issues that the patch fixes. The August 2021 update includes 38 fixes from Google’s regular Android Security Bulletin for August 2021. This includes a number of high level or critical fixes that range from severe to moderate.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series were among the first ones to get the August 2021 update this month. The Galaxy S21 unites in the Chinese market were the first to see the update with a rollout to Exynos-powered global units just a few days later on August 4 starting with Germany. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was the second Samsung smartphone that got the August 2021 Android Security patch, starting with the 4G variant in Europe. Samsung Galaxy S9 has also received the update starting with a rollout in Europe. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has also started getting the update. It started with a rollout in Spain that started on August 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, that started getting the update in August 6 in UK and Spain shortly after the Galaxy Note 20 series started getting the August 2021 update in the United States. Samsung started rolling out the August 2021 on the Galaxy Note series globally yesterday, on August 9.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G first generation was the first Samsung foldable that got the August security update, starting with the UK. There was a wider rollout for the 4G-only Galaxy Z Fold that started with France just a few days later. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip started receiving the update on August 5 for the 4G-only variant. The 5G version has not seen the OTA update yet, but is expected to come in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series has also started receiving the August 2021 security patch. The Samsung Galaxy A8, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 are some of the smartphone that have started receiving the August 2021 update in various markets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here