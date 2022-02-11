Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch To Get 4 Year Software Updates Now

Samsung launched the new Galaxy S22 series smartphones this week, but the company had plenty to share about its software update plans for other devices. And during the event, Samsung confirmed that a four software cycle is applicable for smartphones, tablets and even its smartwatch.

The compatibility has been limited to the smartwatches running on the new WearOS 3 platform which gets the One UI Watch interface.

This means Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic get support for 4 years from the company. However, Samsung did not share the form in which the updates will be provided. So, it could either be a software version or just a normal security update spread out over four years. Either way, we are happy to see this version of Samsung, becoming more responsible towards software rollout for all its products in the market.

Samsung and Google joined hands in 2021 to work on a new version of WearOS platform for smartwatches. The new UI made its debut with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and will become a core part of the wearable segment for both these companies in the future. The new platform uses the underlying benefits of Android with the help of a fine tuned Tizen OS.

Because of which, Galaxy Watch 4 with the One UI Watch Interface is able to support Android apps via the dedicated app store. The performance range has gone improved, along with the biggest benefactor, which is the battery on these wearables.

Samsung and Google have set their sights on Apple Watch with its collaboration. And rolling out longer software updates is a good way to keep existing products relevant and appeal to buyers with more features at the lower price end. We hope the next Galaxy Watch edition has more tools to offer for users.

