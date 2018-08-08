English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
With 'Galaxy Tab A 10.5', users can easily control their home appliances via Samsung's SmartThings with just the touch of a button, the company said.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5
Samsung India on Wednesday launched a new tablet "Galaxy Tab A 10.5" that features new entertainment options and enhanced audio at Rs 29,990. The device with a 10.5-inch display is equipped with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It sports 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera.
"Featuring a refreshed design, larger display, thinner bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and enhanced 7,300mAh battery, the recently launched device makes it a complete family entertainment device," Aditya Babbar, General Manger, Samsung India, said in a statement.
With 'Galaxy Tab A 10.5', users can easily control their home appliances via Samsung's SmartThings with just the touch of a button, the company said. The device also features "Kids Mode" that is designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for kids.
"Kids Mode" gives parents the control that is needed to manage usage time and ensure content. The device will be available from August 13 on Flipkart, Samsung's online store and leading offline retail stores. Galaxy Tab A 10.5 customers on Jio 4G would be entitled to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or INR 299 plan. Customers will also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges.
