Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet with 10.4-inch Display to Launch Soon: Expected Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is seemingly set to launch in India soon. After the tablet’s support pages went live on Samsung India’s official website earlier this month, Amazon India has published a teaser landing page for the Galaxy Tab A7 recently. The page reveals three colour options for the tablet, along with its symmetrical bezel design, a single rear camera, the tablet’s gaming credentials as well as a “digital classroom and playground for kids”. With these features, the Galaxy Tab A7 is expected to cater to the ‘work from home’ era that requires a juxtaposition of features essential for both adults and children.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Expected features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been confirmed by Samsung itself to come with a 10.4-inch TFT display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels screen resolution and 240ppi pixel density. Other specifications of the upcoming tablet, as indicated in reports, include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The storage size can be expanded by up to 1TB via microSD cards.

According to Samsung India’s official support listing, the Galaxy Tab A7 can be availed in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants, with the later obviously expected to be more expensive. The Galaxy Tab A7 appears to feature uniformly sized bezels, which will reportedly facilitate screen to body ratio of over 80 percent. The Amazon India page for the tablet suggests that it will be tuned for gaming performance, which according to previous reports will be aided by the Adreno 610 GPU inside and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos certification.

The entire setup is expected to be powered by a 7,040mAh battery pack, and Samsung’s Amazon India listing page also suggests that it will get a new ‘digital classroom and playground’ mode for kids on the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Price, launch date

While official word on launch date and pricing is yet to be revealed, the publishing of the Amazon India landing page suggests that the tablet will be launched very soon. As for pricing, speculative reports suggest that the India pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be similar to its Europe pricing. In Europe, the tablet is priced as follows:

Wi-Fi only (32GB): EUR 235 (approx. Rs 20,200)

Wi-Fi only (64GB): EUR 266 (approx. Rs 22,900)

Wi-Fi + LTE (32GB): EUR 293 (approx. Rs 25,200)

Wi-Fi + LTE (64GB): EUR 323 (approx. Rs 27,800)