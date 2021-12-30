Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Teased to Launch in India, Key Specs Revealed

Samsung is planning to launch a new tablet dubbed Galaxy Tab A8 in India, an Amazon listing has revealed. As per the website, the tablet will get at least three colourways - Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold and a single camera at the back. The tablet will also measure 6.9mm in thickness, which is relatively thinner than the last-gen Galaxy Tab A7. We’ll also get a 10.5-inch display that is almost the same as the predecessor. Other details the Amazon page reveals are Dolby Atmos speakers and an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users will also get the option to expand the internal memory up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Amazon page notes that the Galaxy Tab A8 will get 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The configurations may vary by region, and Samsung is yet to share more details. The new tablet also packs a 7,040mAh (typical) battery with 15W fast charging support. Due to the large size, the battery may take two hours to fully charge. To recall, the old-gen Galaxy Tab A7 carries a 5,100mAh battery.

Similar to the last-gen model, the Galaxy Tab A8 is touted to improve productivity from home and can be also used by children. We are also getting the split screen tool, which features on the Galaxy Z Fold series. Similarly, the tablet is assured protection by Samsung Knox. The list does not highlight the connectivity options, though we can expect the standards such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and more. The camera details remain unclear, but an old leak had suggested the tablet would carry an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel snapper at the front.

Samsung is yet to share the exact launch date of the Galaxy Tab A8 in India, and the pricing details remain unclear. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s price in India is set at Rs 19,990, and the new-gen model could be priced around a similar range.

