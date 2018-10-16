English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Likely to Launch This Week For Rs 60,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 the 2-in-1 Android tablet was launched globally in August before the unveiling of Galaxy Note 9.
Samsung India is geared up to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S4 this week for nearly Rs 60,000 that comes with Samsung "DeX" docking station and S Pen. The 2-in-1 Android tablet was launched globally in August before the unveling of Galaxy Note 9. Industry sources told IANS on Tuesday that Samsung delayed the India launch of Galaxy Tab S4 to cash in on the festive season.
The move is aimed at growing faster than the industry growth rate of 20-25 per cent expected during the festive season, the sources added. According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) tablet tracker for Q2 2018, Samsung Electronics grabbed the second spot by shipping 5.3 million units, after Apple. Galaxy Tab S4 comes with immersive display, four speakers and enhanced entertainment features.
The "DeX" feature helps consumers enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor and S Pen can be used to draw and take notes, among other things. Galaxy Tab S4 comes with a whopping 7,300mAh battery. It has entertainment features like high PPI displays, quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support.
According to the industry sources, the device with better specifications and features is aimed at taking on Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface tablet which are priced on the higher side.
