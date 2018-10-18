English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With 10.5-inch AMOLED Display, DeX Support Launched in India for Rs 57,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 sports narrower bezels to fit a 10.5-inch display with Super AMOLED technology, as well as a 16:10 screen ratio.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With 10.5-inch AMOLED Display, DeX Support Launched in India for Rs 57,900
Loading...
Samsung on Thursday launched in India its flagship tablet, Galaxy Tab S4, a new two-in-one Android tablet that comes equipped with Samsung Dex and S Pen for Rs 57,900. Galaxy Tab S4 sports narrower bezels to fit a 10.5-inch display with Super AMOLED technology, as well as a 16:10 screen ratio. Powered by a 7,300mAh battery, Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.
"Paired with Samsung Dex and S Pen, Galaxy Tab S4 is designed for those who need something portable like a tablet yet capable like a PC," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here. Samsung DeX optimises the user experience for work situations and gives what they want from a PC experience -- a big screen, a full-size keyboard and a mouse.
In Standalone mode, one can enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor or the "Book Cover" Keyboard, Samsung India said. In Dual mode, users can connect the tablet to a bigger monitor with an HDMI adapter. The redesigned S Pen offers an authentic handwriting experience - suitable for drawing, taking notes, and messaging.
Galaxy Tab S4 will be available from Thursday onwards in black and grey colours on Samsung Online Shop and leading offline retail stores, the South Korean tech giant said, adding that it will also be available on Amazon from October 20 onwards. Samsung also announced several offers for those who want to buy the flagship tablet. Those with HDFC Bank credit cards will be able to avail an introductory offer that lets consumers get Rs 5,000 cashback on purchase of Galaxy Tab S4.
Moreover, Galaxy Tab S4 customers on Jio 4G, would be entitled to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. They would also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next four recharges, Samsung India said.
"Paired with Samsung Dex and S Pen, Galaxy Tab S4 is designed for those who need something portable like a tablet yet capable like a PC," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here. Samsung DeX optimises the user experience for work situations and gives what they want from a PC experience -- a big screen, a full-size keyboard and a mouse.
In Standalone mode, one can enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor or the "Book Cover" Keyboard, Samsung India said. In Dual mode, users can connect the tablet to a bigger monitor with an HDMI adapter. The redesigned S Pen offers an authentic handwriting experience - suitable for drawing, taking notes, and messaging.
Galaxy Tab S4 will be available from Thursday onwards in black and grey colours on Samsung Online Shop and leading offline retail stores, the South Korean tech giant said, adding that it will also be available on Amazon from October 20 onwards. Samsung also announced several offers for those who want to buy the flagship tablet. Those with HDFC Bank credit cards will be able to avail an introductory offer that lets consumers get Rs 5,000 cashback on purchase of Galaxy Tab S4.
Moreover, Galaxy Tab S4 customers on Jio 4G, would be entitled to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. They would also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next four recharges, Samsung India said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
- Twitter Will Now Publicly Shame Users Who Post Offensive Tweets
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...